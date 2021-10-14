Lessie C. (King) Cambron

Lessie C. Cambron, 78, of Kokomo, passed away at 3:27 am Sunday, October 10, 2021, at her home. She was born May 10, 1943, in Arkansas, the daughter of the late Clifton Q. & Idell S. King.
Lessie worked as a private duty nurse for 40 years and for Delco Electronics. She attended Spirt Church and loved to crochet. Lessie also enjoyed fishing, camping and caring for the elderly.
Lessie is survived by her daughters, Sheila Taylor and Tondra (David) Gunnell; grandchildren, James (Amber) Brown, Jessica (Stephen) Hardin, Leatha Miller, Kevin Brown, Amber Sleeth and Joseph (Ashley Miller) Sleeth; along with 11 great-grandchildren.
Lessie was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Clifton W. King.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm Monday, October 18, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, Jefferson Street Chapel, 414 W. Jefferson Street, Kokomo, with Pastor Sandy Benzinger officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11:00 am until time of service on Monday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Lessie’s memory to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home to help with final expenses. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
