Leslie Dewayne Mundy, 69, of Kokomo, IN passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020. He was born on August 3, 1950 in Kokomo, IN the son of Charles and Reta (Lyons) Mundy.
Leslie graduated from Kokomo High School in 1969. He worked for many years at Kokomo Spring and then began a second career with Speedway, LLC which he retired from as an assistant manager. Leslie was an avid sports fan and loved to watch IU Basketball and Chicago Cubs Baseball. He loved his family, being in the company of his grandchildren and spending time with his great nieces and nephews. He enjoyed socializing with others, telling stories and playing cards.
Surviving relatives include his son, Jeremy Mundy (Lacey) of Kokomo, IN; sisters, Eugenia Buchanan (Larry) of Kokomo, IN; Lois Walker of Kokomo, IN; LaDonna Rose of Noblesville, IN; brother, Tim Mundy (Angela) of Kenosha, WI; grandchildren, Tyra Gregory; Justis Mundy and Fain Mundy all of Kokomo, IN and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ron Mundy and brother-in-law, Mike Walker.
A memorial gathering will be Monday, June 8, 2020 from 12:00 Noon until 2:00 PM at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road, Kokomo, IN 46902.