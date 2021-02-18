Leroy Tyler

Leroy "Spider" Tyler, 80, of Kokomo, IN passed away February 6, 2021. He was born on September 17, 1940 in Guthrie, Kentucky the son of Walter Lee Tyler and Zida (McClung) Kay. He was an avid Colts and Pacers fan and enjoyed bowling, his dog Styme, and hanging out with friends and family and most notably the "Back Yard Gang". He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Diana Tyler; daughter, Debra "Nikki" Tyler; and several siblings. Leroy is survived by his children, Beth Johnson, Leslie D. Tyler, Eboni (Shane) Taylor, Jacob (Krista) Fewell, Jeremy (Dustin) Fewell; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; also cared for, Terrence (Lisa) Ellis of Georgia, Sheri (Freddy) Lopez of Texas. A Funeral Service will take place at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo, IN on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 12:00 pm.
