Our loving dad fell into the arms of Jesus, his Lord and Savior when Jesus said “Well done my good and faithful servant.” Leonard Mast, 93, Greentown, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Century Villa Healthcare, Greentown. He was born in Howard County to Elijah and Ella (Good) Mast on July 22, 1927. He married Marilyn (Bontrager) on August 20, 1949, and she survives with a loving 71 years of marriage.
Leonard had worked at Delco Electronics from 1965 until 1988 but his love of farming continued until his retirement in 1993. He was a member of the Howard- Miami Mennonite Church. He enjoyed fixing anything, riding his bike and winters spent in Florida. His most loving past time was spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife Marilyn, Leonard is survived by his children, Brad (Donna) Mast, Kevin (LeeAnn) Mast, Brian (Jane) Mast and Myra (Hans) Meissnest; grandchildren “his darlings”, Ehrin (Chris) Howe, Shawna Mast, Cari (Greg) Nicholson, Jason (Jill) Mast, Erick (Diane) Mast, Aubrey (Tim) White, Alan Mast, Kirsten Meissnest, Madison Meissnest, and Zane Meissnest; brother, Wayne “Bill” Mast; brother-in-law, Emery Bontrager; great-grandchildren, Grace, Owen, and Seth Howe, Elli and Grady Nicholson, Jacob, Addison, and Alaina Mast, Mylee Granson, Seth Anderson, and Blaine (Brittany) Hizer; great-great-grandchildren, Aspynn and Casynn.
Leonard was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Lana Mast; siblings, Robert Mast, Ralph Mast, Kenny Mast, Miriam Horner, and Maxine Bontrager; and mother and father-in-laws, Perry (Emma) Bontrager.
A funeral service will be held at 12 pm Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at the Howard-Miami Mennonite Church, Howard County coordinates, 600 North 700 East Kokomo, Miami County coordinates 400 East 1400 South, with Pastor Lee Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Mast - Hensler Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 10 am to 12 pm at the church before the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Howard-Miami Mennonite Church or the Mennonite Central Committee in Leonard’s memory.
Hasler-Stout Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com. In Leonard’s words, “I love you and Jesus loves you.”
