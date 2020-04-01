Leo Rae Zingoni

eo came into this world on October 13th, 2015. The most beautiful baby with the longest eyelashes, gorgeous red hair, and a smile no one who encountered him would ever forget. He was the most intelligent, imaginative, sweet, gentle, kind, beautiful child with a laugh that was infectious. Leo was a beloved son, nephew, and grandson and touched the lives of so many. He was loved more than can be put into words and will always hold the biggest part of all of our hearts.
No services are scheduled at this time.