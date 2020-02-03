Leo Albertus Ploughe, 83, Kokomo, passed away at 8:38 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at his home. He was born April 26, 1936, in Goldsmith, to Ora and Mildred (Lewis) Ploughe. On July 2, 1973, he married Deborah A. Harrington, and she survives.
Leo attended Kokomo High School and served in the United States Marine Corps from 1954-57. He worked for Continental Steel in the nail mill, at Car Quest as a delivery man, at Sycamore Village as housekeeping supervisor and as a manager at Markland Trailer Court. Leo was a jokester and loved playing around and performing card tricks. He also loved his family and cherished spending time with them.
In addition to his wife, Deborah Ploughe, he is survived by his son, Rex Ploughe; grandson, Travis; great-granddaughters, Cadence and Hailey; siblings, Angeline Martin and Donnie Ploughe; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Dennis Ploughe; and siblings, Danny Ploughe, Vern Ploughe, Gene Ploughe, Waneta Wallace and Naomi Grimes.
The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Eric Tuchscherer, Dr. Schultz, the ICU at St. Vincent Kokomo and Southern Care Hospice.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo, with Pastor Michael Alley officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Marine Corps and the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Contributions may be made in Leo’s memory to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Messages of condolence can be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Leo's family, please visit our floral section.