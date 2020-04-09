Lenwood Harold VanNatter Sr., 81, Kokomo, passed away at 6:50 pm Monday, April 6, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. He was born July 10, 1938, in Chelford, Arkansas, the son of the late Harold Elvin & Esley Estelle (West) VanNatter.
Lenwood spent his life working and being a farm manager at apple orchards. He also installed satellite dishes and operated a flea market. Lenwood loved his family and enjoyed tinkering where he built machinery for the orchards he worked for. He was such a soft spoken man with a very strong southern Arkansas drawl, polite, funny, and one of those quiet pranksters/jokers.
Lenwood is survived by his life partner of 7 years, Wilma Thomas; children, Lenwood (Judy) VanNatter Jr., Victor (Tabetha) VanNatter, Denise VanNatter, Rhonda (Jim) Berry, Bob Atkins, Joe Atkins, Mary Dunivan, and Malinda Townsend; grandchildren, Aaron (Crystal) VanNatter, Amanda VanNatter, Matthew VanNatter, Sarah Berry, Andrew Berry, Daniel VanNatter, and Adam VanNatter; great-grandchildren, Joshua, Caidence, Wyatt, and Harper VanNatter; siblings, Velma Andrew, Calvin (Darlene) VanNatter, and Laymon (Sue) VanNatter, along with several nieces and nephews.
Lenwood was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Anthony VanNatter and Scott Atkins; step-mother, Doris VanNatter; siblings, Thelma Gatlin, Junior VanNatter, Betty Andrew, and Evelyn VanNatter; and great-grandson, Everett VanNatter.
No services are planned at this time. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory have been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
