Lenore L. O’Donnell, 82 of Noblesville, and formerly of Tipton, died at 5:45 a.m. on Monday, July 19, 2021 at Ascension St. Vincent Hospice in Indianapolis. Her parents were Woodrow & Helen (Slaska) Gangloff and she was born on February 14, 1939 in Philadelphia. Lenore married Tom M. O’Donnell on August 10, 1958 and he preceded her in death on February 1, 2013. Lenore and Tom were married for 54 years.
When the children were younger, Lenore worked seasonally at the J.C. Penney catalog desk in Tipton. Later in life Lenore and Tom owned and operated the TLC Hallmark Shop in Tipton on the North side of the courthouse square for several years. She was a former member of the Emanuel Lutheran Church and had been very active in several women’s groups at the church. She enjoyed socializing while playing cards with her friends. After retiring, Lenore and Tom enjoyed traveling and also cruising with Lenore’s siblings. Lenore loved the time spent with family and was thankfully blessed with six grandchildren who were the light of her life. God is good.
She is survived by three daughters, Kim Day and husband Mike of Sharpsville, their children, Adam Day and Allison Sellers (husband Jared), and a great-granddaughter, Emma Sellers; her daughter, Patty Burkhardt and husband John of Cicero, their children, Alyssa Burkhardt (husband Kannan Raghunathan), and Krista Burkhardt (husband Mike Stoodley); her daughter Cathy Anthony and husband Bill of Bordentown, New Jersey, their children, Nathan Anthony and Abigail Anthony.
She was preceded in death by all her siblings, two brothers, Woodrow and Larry Gangloff, two sisters, Elaine Scheuerman, and Dian Boos.
Funeral services for Lenore will be at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 23 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with Pastor Morgan Young presiding and burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Lenore’s funeral will be live streamed and also recorded for watching later on Lenore’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com where condolences may be left for her family.
Memorial contributions in memory of Lenore may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 8604 Allisonville Road, Suite 140, Indianapolis, Indiana. 46250.