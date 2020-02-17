Leland Burton, 84, of Kokomo, IN went home to be with the Lord and his beloved wife Betty and daughter Sherry on Thursday, February 13, 2020. He was born on March 2, 1935 in Kokomo, IN the son of Ronald Burton and Eliza Belle Wilson. He married Betty Jean (Mynatt) Burton who preceded him in death.
Leland was active member of In His Image church in Kokomo, IN. He loved his church family dearly. He would often visit friends and church members in assistant living facilities and hospitals. Leland has a passion for helping others and enjoyed making them laugh. He also enjoyed golfing, gardening and the outdoors. He was a big patriot and proud of his country.
Surviving family members include one son, David Burton (Lori) of Kokomo, IN; two grandchildren, Andrew Burton (Krystina) of Kokomo, IN; Stevie Ripberger of Kokomo, IN; two great grandchildren, Cameron Ray and Aubriella Burton; twin brother, LeRoy Burton (Judy) of Danville, IL and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty Jean Burton; daughter, Sherry Ripberger; brother, Wayne Burton and sister, Jenny Chism.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at In His Image 2940 County Road E 50 N, Kokomo, IN 46901. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM on Tuesday at In His Image church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to In His Image building fund, Kokomo Humane Society or the American Heart Association. Online guest book at www.dignitymemorial.com.