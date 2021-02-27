Lela Barnes

Lela V. Barnes, 63, of Kokomo, passed away unexpectedly Friday, February 12, 2021 at her home. She was born February 11, 1958 in Tecumseh, Michigan to Earvin V. Barnes Jr. and Mary L. (DeWeese) Conrad.
Lela graduated from High School in 1975 in Michigan. She had been employed with Chrysler since 1988 and was a member of UAW Local #685. She loved gardening, quilting, cooking and traveling the world. Lela was a caring, giving person, despite her tough girl image. Inside she was marshmallow cream.
Surviving family include her son, Matthew M. Barnes; granddaughters, Sophia and Lily Barnes; mother, Mary L. Conrad; brother, Jerry Barnes; sisters, Barbara (Jim Sr.) Verbosky; Jackie Warden, and Charlene (Daniel) Mayfield. She is also survived by her stepfather, Jack Doty and her stepmother, Doris Barnes, and best friend of 40 years, Penny Johnson. She is preceded in death by her father, grandparents, and sister, Virginia Barnes.
A celebration of Lela’s life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston with Pastor Kenny Cole officiating. A time of visitation will take place immediately before services from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Metzger Cemetery in Miami County. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Bennetts Switch Community Church in her memory. Murray Weaver Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
