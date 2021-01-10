Lee William Stonestreet, 85, Kokomo, passed away at 2:03 pm, Thursday January 7, 2021, at home. He was born May 26, 1935, in his parent’s farm house in Edon, Ohio. He was the son of the late William & Minnie (Luke) Stonestreet. He married Janice Beverly Towne in 1955, who survives.

Lee was a 1953 graduate of Edon High School in Ohio. He worked with his father running the Stonestreet Gravel Company when he was very young until deciding to go to college. He attended Tri-State University and graduated in 1960 with a Mechanical Engineering Degree. Lee and Jan moved to Kokomo with their 3 young children in 1966. He worked for Syndicate Sales, Stellite and sold insurance before taking a position at Grissom Air Force Base.

Lee was a key engineer for Grissom during the Cold War. He was also a leader for the re-alignment process for Air Force bases across the nation when they were deactivating. During his career, he also received his master degree from Ball State University and was a graduate of the Air Force Air War College. For his efforts in base realignment, he received the Air Force Meritorious Civilian Award. He retired at the age of 80 after 41 years of incredible work for the United States Air Force.

Lee enjoyed shooting sports of all kinds and at one time was the Class D State Champion in Skeet. He was very active in the NRA and Izaak Walton League. Lee never turned away from a challenge but met it head on whether at home, work or as a leader in the organizations he belonged too.

Along with his wife Janice, Lee is also survived by his children, Robin (MaryEllen) Stonestreet, Evansville, Cheryl Stonestreet, Indianapolis and William “Bill” (Andrea) Stonestreet, Kokomo; his much loved grandchildren, Marie Broyer, Anna (Matt) Reedle, James Stonestreet, Ariel (Josh) Byers and Teresa Stonestreet, and great-grandchildren, Keagan Held, Aisley Byers and Arlen Byers; and sister, Janice Oman, Fort Wayne, along with 2 nieces and 2 nephews.

Lee was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Bruce Stonestreet and Ruth Houtz; and his best friend and shooting buddy, grandson, William “Will” Stonestreet.

The Stonestreet family would also like to express their heartfelt thanks to Ascension Hospice at Home and their very special caregiver, Kerri.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11:30-1:30 pm Tuesday January 12, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Private funeral service will be held with Pastor Murphy officiating. The service will be available to watch via webcast. A link will be available at the bottom of his obituary page at www.shirleyandstout.com beginning at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. Burial will follow in New London Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lee’s memory to the Will Stonestreet Memorial Scholarship Fund in honor of his Grandpa Lee. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.