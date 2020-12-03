Mr. Lee Roy Walden, 81, Kokomo went home to rest with the Lord November 26, 2020. He was born February 5, 1939 in LaFollette TN, to George W. & Carrie B. Walden. He has been married to the love of his life Freda (Albertini) Walden for more than 60 years.
Lee raised his family working with his hands as a carpenter, he loved reading the bible and watching TV shows such as Andy Griffith and old westerns. What Lee is most known for is his love for spending time with his children and being with friends. Lee was well regarded and respected.
Lee is survived by his Wife, son; Jimmy Walden, daughters Susan (Wayne) Haigwood & Roberta (Samuel) Roberts, brother; Bill (Cynthia) Walden, grandchildren; Travis Bowman, Shawna Walden, Daniel Goede and Jacob Geode, great grandchildren; Joshua Winegardener, Emily Baker, Kelvin Groome, Kohle Groome, Kiersten Groome, Christopher Gifford, Tori Gifford and great granddaughter; Avery Grace Groome.
Lee is preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Junior Walden, James Walden and Ted Walden, sisters; Mary Newport, Cynthia Fox, Lula Osborne and twin infants.
Contributions on Lee’s behalf may be made to Stars of Light Chapel, 809 S. Elizabeth St. Kokomo, IN 46901
As per the family’s request services will be private. To view Lee’s obituary where you can leave a message for the family please go to www.ellersmortuarywebster.com.