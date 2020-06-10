Lee Edward Williford, 82, of Kokomo, was welcomed into Heaven at 11:45 a.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020, at his home. He was born March 12, 1938, in Wichita, Kansas, to Howard Ralph and Anna Mae (Crawford) Williford. On November 24, 1957, he married June Lee Stout, at the Alden Baptist Church, in Alden, Kansas, and she survives.

Lee graduated as valedictorian from Alden High School in 1956. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Sterling College, Sterling, Kansas, in 1960, his master’s degree from Purdue University in 1968, and his PhD from Purdue in 2004. He began his teaching career at Purdue working as a chemistry teaching assistant from 1960 to 1961. In 1962, he began working at Northwestern High School, where he taught chemistry and biology until 1988. He then moved into Administration until 1993. During his time at Northwestern, he served as varsity golf coach for six years, assistant cross country coach for four years, Science Club sponsor for 25 years participating in multiple Science Fairs around the country, Photography Club sponsor, Student Council sponsor and Foreign Student Exchange Club sponsor. He was also a chemistry instructor at Indiana University Kokomo from 1968 to 1971. He served as the administrative assistant/business manager at Clark-Pleasant Community Schools from 1993 to 1998. He was instrumental in bringing technology to both Northwestern and Clark-Pleasant Community Schools. Lee concluded his extensive career in education as superintendent of Tri-Central Schools, a role he held for ten years from 2002 to 2012. His life was truly an exemplary model of commitment, service, and dedication to education.

Throughout his career, Lee was bestowed with many honors and awards including, being selected as Northwestern’s Teacher of the Year in 1975, receiving the Lorin Burt Award in 1984, being elected as President of the Hoosier Association of Science Teachers in 1985, receiving the Lilly Teacher Creativity Award in 1987, which enabled him to visit the Peoples Republic of China for three weeks, among a select group of science education professionals pursing cross-cultural understanding and advancement of education, via the People to People International Citizen Ambassador Program. He went on to be elected as Regional Director of the Indiana Association of School Business Officials in 1992. Lee had also been one of fourteen prestigious Indiana teachers in consideration for the Teacher in Space Program.

Lee loved teaching chemistry and biology but especially loved teaching his Sunday School class at Judson Baptist Church. He loved adding humor into his teaching as well as his daily living. Lee had a strong faith in Jesus Christ and used his voice in singing in the church choir for many years and the Highlanders Quartet in the 1960’s. Lee had a passion for fishing in Minnesota, beginning at the early age of twelve with his family. He will be missed at Camp Deer. He was a loving husband, dad, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend.

He was a member of Judson Baptist Church, the Hoosier Association of Science Teachers, National Science Teachers Association, Phi Delta Kappa, Indiana School Business Officials, and Indiana Public Superintendents Association. His hobbies included fishing, travelling, gospel music, working with stained glass, gardening, grilling, cooking, photography, teaching Sunday School class, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

In addition to his wife, June Williford, he is survived by his sons, Joel (Alissa) Williford and their daughters Jessica Hunt and Kearstynn Goulette, and Aaron Williford along with his daughters Sarah Williford, Olivia Williford, Reagan Williford, and Bailey Williford, and their mother Amanda Williford; his sister, Clara Kilbourn; his brothers, Howard (Janice) Williford and Ray Williford; many nieces and nephews; and countless church family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and infant sister, Sue Ann.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo for a celebration of Lee’s life. The memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Judson Baptist Church, 1995 N. 750 W., Kokomo, with Pastor Gary Britton officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Lee’s memory to Judson Baptist Church. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.