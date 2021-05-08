Lee Anne (Hunt) Turner

Lee Anne Turner, 61, Kokomo, passed away at 2:50 pm Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at her home. She was born July 8, 1959, in Kokomo, the daughter of the late Jerry & Marilyn (Mitchell) Hunt.
Lee Anne was a 1977 graduate of Kokomo High School. She served with the Indiana National Guard for 3 years. She worked as an electrician for Delco Electronics and was a member of IBEW Local #873. Lee Anne was a member of Southside Christian Church. She enjoyed motorcycle riding, lifting weights, woodworking and being outdoors.
Lee Anne is survived by her daughters, Jessi (Seth) Stafford and Sara Turner; grandchildren, Zane Stafford and Ruby Stafford; sister, Susan Jones; niece and nephews, Angie Vazquez, Cory Jones and Josh Jones.
Lee Anne was preceded in death by her parents; former husband, Jeff Turner; and brother, Allen Hunt.
Lee Anne’s family would like to thank the staff of Southern Care Hospice, especially, Rita Galloway and Nicole Lucas along with the other caregivers for the care and compassion they have shown to Lee Anne and the family.
Funeral service will be held at 5:00 pm Monday, May 10, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Burial will be held in St. Paul Cemetery at a later date. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2-5 pm Monday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Lee Anne’s memory to the Kokomo Rescue Mission. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
