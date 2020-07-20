Leatrice Miller

Leatrice Mae Peterson Miller passed away on Thursday, July 16 at Century Villa Health Care in Greentown. She was born on August 10, 1929 in Freemont, Nebraska. Leatrice lived her early life in several states and in Germany while traveling with her parents, Vaughn and Ethel Peterson, and her siblings, Lila Schoonover, Clayton Peterson, and Terry Peterson, due to her father’s military career. After marrying, Leatrice settled in Kokomo, Indiana.
She was an important part of the lives of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was an intelligent woman who loved doing logic puzzles and crosswords. She was a kind, loving, selfless mother and friend. She taught her children the value of education, hard work, and compassion for others. Leatrice also passed down her love of laughter. Affectionately known as Meemaw, she helped raise most of her grandchildren and was adored by all babies and children.
She is survived by her eight children: Jamey Stewart (Dan Stewart); Carl Miller (Mary Miller); Kathryn Tetrick (Ted Tetrick); Theresa Larrick (Brad Larrick); James Miller; Mark Miller (Gail Miller); Laquita Hobbs (Vince Hobbs); and Tamera Connelly, along with her 16 grandchildren: Terry Copeland; Kelly Lowe; Ted Tetrick; Elisabeth Spero; Jamie Hines; Jason Miller; Courtney Miller; Allison Brown; Kegan Miller; Stevie Miller; Meikayla Smith; Evan Miller; Erin Fessenden; Anthony Hobbs; Justin Hobbs; and Cieran Connelly. She also leaves behind 23 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
There will be a time of visitation for Leatrice on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 2pm until the private family funeral service at 4pm, at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 South Webster Street, Kokomo. Social distancing of 6 feet and facial masks will be required. The funeral service will be streamed live on Ellers Mortuary Facebook page at 4pm on Thursday. You may read Leatrice’s obituary at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com to leave the family an online condolence.