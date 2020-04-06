Leander Eugene “Lee” Smith Jr., 94, Kokomo, passed away at 1:22 pm Saturday, April 4, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. He was born March 10, 1926, in West Lafayette, Indiana, the son of the late Leander Eugene Sr. & Mary Glea Smith. On June 8, 1978, he married Patricia Louise “Patty” Gilbert who survives.
Lee was a 1944 graduate of Kokomo High School and a 1950 graduate of Butler University where he earned a business degree. He served with the United States Air Force, retiring as Major after 21 years of service. Above all he was a patriot and loved his country. Lee also retired from General Motors after 17 years of service. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and former member of the Kokomo Country Club. Lee enjoyed skiing, traveling, the Breakfast Club at McDonalds with his friends, and playing golf where he got a hole in one while in Maryland. He loved his dog “Molly” and watching Butler basketball. Lee was able to go on the Honor Flight to Washington D.C. with his step-son David.
Along with his wife Patty, Lee is survived by his children, Chris (Jeff) Burkart, and Sarah (George) Nichter; step-children, Cynthia (Maury) Wolfred, Lisa (Carl) Howard, and David (Lisa) Matlock; grandchildren, David Railey, Andy Burkart, Matt Burkart, Leanne Vencil, Mark Wolfred, Maggie Wolfred, Drew Wolfred, Stewart Matlock, Maddie Barton, Landon Matlock, Evan Matlock, C.J. Howard, Avery Howard, Suzanne Howard, and Hallie Howard, along with 23 great-grandchildren.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents; and first wife, Gloria Smith.
Private graveside services will be held at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery with Pastor Dave Osborne officiating. Military honors provided by the United States Air Force. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Leander Eugene "Lee" Smith, please visit our floral store.