Lawrence P. “Larry” Ricci passed into eternal life on December 6, 2020, at his home at the age of 93 after a yearlong battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born April 27, 1927, in Logansport, Indiana. He was the son of Angelo Ricci and Hesperia (Sylvester) Ricci.

Lawrence was a 1944 graduate of Logansport High School. He attended the University of Kentucky, University of Notre Dame and received his B.A. degree from the University of Miami, Florida. After graduation, he worked for Rexall and American Express. Lawrence was a WWII Army veteran serving in Belgium. On June 24, 1961, he married Carol Shuster at St. Vincent’s Church in Logansport, Indiana.

Lawrence was a member of St. Patrick Church where he served on the finance committee for many years. He was a life member of the Knights of Columbus, a life member of the Logansport Elks Lodge #66 as well as a member of the William Paca Lodge in Logansport. Lawrence was past president of the St. Joseph Hospital Foundation Board, past president of the Bona Vista Board of Directors and a member of the Rotary. He was a dedicated volunteer of the American Cancer Society as he served as president of the Howard County Board, the Indiana State Board of Directors and chairman of the Great Lakes Division Board. In 1999, he was awarded the St. George’s Medal, which is the highest honor bestowed on AC & volunteer.

Lawrence was a financial advisor for over 40 years and served as executive vice president and Kokomo manager of the K.J. Brown Investment Firm. He also managed the local branches of A.G. Edwards, Raffensperger Hughes and Wells Fargo local offices. Lawrence was proud of his Italian heritage, loved his family, and enjoyed walking in Jackson Morrow Park in later years. He believed in sharing his stock market knowledge with clients, fellow brokers, local organizations and business classes.

Lawrence is survived by his wife Carol of 59 years; son, Michael Ricci, Kokomo; daughter, Angela (Jim) Burkhart; grandchildren, Caroline, Orlando, FL and Courtney, Chicago, IL; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, James and Kathryn Trobaugh; beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and special cousin, Dr. C. Robert Ricci.

Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister, Dorthea; and sister, Anita.

The family would like to thank Premier Hospice for their loving care, especially nurse Kim, and their dedicated staff.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington Street, Kokomo, with Rev. Fr. Sam Futral the celebrant. Burial will follow in Kokomo Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Army and the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lawrence’s memory to the Monastery of the Poor Clares or the American Cancer Society. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.