Lawrence (Larry) Zehring

Lawrence Zehring, 77, was born in Howard County on 3-3-1944. He passed away at his home on 9-17-2021 of cancer. He attended Northwest High School in Kokomo Indiana. Larry served in the United States Army then retired from Delco Electronics after 30 years.
His love of Harley Davidson motorcycles was undeniable. He was an avid fan of IU basketball and the Colts football team.
Lawrence is preceded in death by his parents Marcella and Lewis Zehring, his sister Sandra Dewitt, his brother Richard Zehring, and partner of 30 years Vicki Kanable.
He is survived by his 4 children, Kimberly Todd of Florida, Tim Zehring of Florida, Kathryn Gillespie of Kokomo Indiana, Jeffery Zehring of Illinois, 11 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.