Lawrence George Corrigan, 74, of Carmel, passed away at 8:55 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born May 20, 1946, in New York City. On June 25, 1977, he married Nancy G. Miles, and she survives.
Lawrence served in the United States Air Force from 1963 to 1967. He worked as a sales representative of industrial tools and was presently employed with Tri-State Instrument Services in Fort Wayne and had previously worked for NISCO. Lawrence served 18 years as board president of Waterwood, his neighborhood homeowners association and was a member of the American Legion. He enjoyed golfing, reading, Notre Dame football and IU basketball.
In addition to his wife, Nancy Corrigan, survivors include his children, Laura Barrett, Larry (Marni) Corrigan, II, and Mark (Julia) McCann; and grandchildren, Faith Barrett, Jack Barrett, Mikaila Corrigan, Kelsey Corrigan and Molly McCann.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Eleanor Corrigan.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made in Lawrence’s memory to the Kokomo Humane Society, kokomohumane.org, or the Disabled American Veterans, dav.org. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home in Kokomo.
