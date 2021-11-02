Lawrence Arnold Johnson Jr., 80, Kokomo, passed away, at 4:13 pm on Tuesday October 26, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital, surrounded by his family. He was born on June 20, 1941, in Elwood, to the late Lawrence Arnold and Jean Louise (Robinson) Johnson. In Kokomo on January 23, 1993, he married Sharon Gayle Gough, and she preceded him death on September 21, 2021.
Lawrence graduated from Kokomo High School in 1959. He served in the United States Army from 1960-1963. He worked as a security guard for a private security, General Motors, and was a janitor for a school in Arizona. Lawrence spent much of his time doing Missionary work. He drove the church bus and enjoyed visiting fellow church members and hospitals. He fostered children from troubled homes and was a lifelong animal lover. He was also a member of the NRA.
Lawrence is survived by his children, Shanna (Johnny Riddle) Shue, Lawrence (Heather) Johnson III, Brad Johnson, Carl (Margaret) Johnson; siblings, Darlene Burger, Vickie Schmidt, and Jo Ann (Dallas) Scherer; stepdaughters, Becky (Ken) Stanley, and Robin Collins; 23 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; and special friends, Kevin and Colleen Summers.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon; parents, Lawrence and Jean; and stepson, Ken Helms.
A funeral service will be held at 2 pm on Tuesday November 2, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, with Pastor Steve Branstuter officiating. Burial will follow in Sharpsville Cemetery with military honors provided by the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team and the United States Army. Friends may visit with the family from 4pm to 7pm on Monday November 1, 2021, at the funeral home. Donations may be made in Lawrence’s memory to the Kokomo Humane Society or Bethel Tabernacle. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.