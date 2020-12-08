Lavona L. (Merrell) Marner

Lavona L. Marner, 71, Kokomo, passed away at 8:30 pm Saturday, December 5, 2020, at home. She was born April 10, 1949, in Kokomo, the daughter of the late Dale & Bonnie (Merrell) Rawlings. On August 26, 1967, she married Larry Keith Marner who survives.
Lavona was a 1967 graduate of Kokomo High School. She retired in 1997 from Delco Electronics after 30 years of service. After retirement, she worked for St. Joseph Hospital for 8 years. Lavona enjoyed quilting, cross stitch, feeding the birds and flower arranging. She was an avid collector of carousel horses and loved Dachshunds. She also loved riding in their mustang and listening to Bob Seager.
Along with her husband Larry, Lavona is also survived by her son, Trent (Melissa) Marner; granddaughter, Emily (Austin) Myers; and great-granddaughter, Oakley Myers; siblings, Mary (Jeff) Donelson, Terry (Becky) Merrell, Juanita (Ted) Ringeisen, Joyce (Troy) Surface and Gale Rawlings, along with several nieces and nephews.
Lavona was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Dale Rawlings.
Funeral service will be held at Noon on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Pastor Charlie Riley officiating. Friends are invited to view the service via webcast starting at Noon on Wednesday, and for 90 days after. A link will be available at the bottom of her obituary page at www.shirleyandstout.com. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 am until time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
