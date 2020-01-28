LaVerne M. (Sterr) Grothouse

LaVerne M. Grothouse, 93, Kokomo, passed away at 2:00 pm Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at her home. She was born Nov. 16, 1926, in Knowles, Wisconsin, the daughter of the late Arthur E. & Theresa (Spanner) Sterr. On June 13, 1953, at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Leroy, Wisconsin, she married Dr. Carl Grothouse, and he survives.
LaVerne was a 1943 graduate of Mayville High School and a 1948 graduate of Marquette University where she received her nursing degree. She worked as a nurse for St. Joseph Hospital. She was the founder of Good Samaritan Care Givers, and helped start the Duck Derby and the Chocolate Celebration. LaVerne was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church where she was involved with RCIA and served as a Eucharistic Minister.
Along with her husband, Dr. Carl Grothouse, LaVerne is survived by her children, Karen Grothouse (Greg Barkdull), Barbara (Larry) Crites, Rick (Kathleen) Grothouse, Sharon (Steve) Butz, Susan (Steve) Perkins, and Nancy (Keith) Doucette; grandchildren, Adam, Trisha and Brian Putvin, Nick, and Leslie Grothouse, Brennan, Austin, Zac, Micaela, Stephen, Mathew David, Sarah, Evan, Erica, Joey, Ashley, Brittany, Paige, and Cooper; great-grandchildren, Becka, Drew, Sabastian, Oliver, August, Amelia, Emma Lyn, Trenton, Bennett, Alex, Carter, Carman, Zaylee, Talenda, Ella, and Finnagan; daughter-in-law, Georgiane Grothouse; and brother-in-law, Brad Putvin.
LaVerne was preceded in death by her parents; children, Mary Grothouse Putvin, and Kurt Grothouse; granddaughter, Heather; and brothers, Roger, Harvey, and Carlton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am Friday, January 31, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington Street, Kokomo, with Rev. Fr. Brian Dudzinski the celebrant. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4-7 pm Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Memorial contributions may be made in LaVerne’s memory to Samaritan Care Givers. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
