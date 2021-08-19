Laurie Lea Blue, 60, Kokomo, passed away at 8:27 pm Friday, August 13, 2021, at her home. She was born July 5, 1961 in Plattsburg, NY, the daughter of the late Jack Allen and Sharon Mae (Stonebraker) Davis. On October 9, 2020, she married Mark A. Blue in Howard County, IN, and he survives.
Laurie was a 1979 graduate of Haworth High School. She retired from Kokomo Center Schools after 26 years of service. What Laurie enjoyed the most was spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed casino trips and bingo.
In addition to her husband Mark, Laurie is survived by her sons, Joel (Madeline) Barker, and Lee A. (Kelsey) Barker; grandchildren, Davis, Lillian, Lucas, Logan, and Hannah Barker; sister, Lisa (Eric) Teter; and brother, Danny A. Davis.
Laurie was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Rebecca Davis.
A memorial service will be held at 2 pm Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo. Friends may visit with the family from 12 pm to 2 pm Saturday, at the funeral home, before the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kokomo Humane Society in Laurie’s memory. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.