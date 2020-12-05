Laura Virginia Holmes, 56, of Kokomo, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. She was born October 31,1964, in Washington, D.C., to Barbara W. Holmes and the late Walter C. Holmes.
Laura was raised in Silver Spring, Maryland, until she moved with her family to Anchorage, Alaska, in 1978. She was employed at Carol’s Beauty Supply where she worked her way up to store manager. In 1986, Laura became ill and was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. She has also lived in Columbus, Ohio and eventually moved to Kokomo in 2010 to be near her mother.
Laura was an inspiration to many as she continued to defy the odds of her illness. Her life wasn’t easy, but she brought immeasurable joy and purpose to those who knew and loved her. Laura loved animals, and her heart belonged to her black pug, Amanda. She also loved her family and popular 70s/80s music. She was the life of the party with all her antics and words, “Sexy, Crazy and Yummy” to name a few. Most important, Laura knew and loved Jesus, and her eternal life is with Him today.
Laura is preceded in death by her father, Walter C. Holmes. She is survived by her mother and stepfather, Barbara and Jerry Wilson; sister and brother-in-law, Vicky and Gordon Adkison; nieces, Shauna (Elvis) Sehic, Angela Adkison, Camryn Adkison; and nephew, Trevor Adkison.
A private service for the immediate family will be held at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory in Kokomo. Burial will take place in Albright Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that memorial contributions be made in Laura’s memory to the Kokomo Humane Society. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
