Laura Denielle (Neff) Wildman

Laura Denielle Wildman, 46, of Frankfort, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. She was born November 29, 1973, in Kokomo, to Dennis and Lynda (Eggers) Neff. On June 6, 1998, she married John Wildman, in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and he survives.
Laura attended Rossville High School. She enjoyed fishing and camping and cherished spending time with her family.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Kayla Wildman and John Wildman, III; mother, Lynda Neff; grandson, Tyler Britton; brother, Dennis (Marcie) Neff; and nieces and nephew, Devon, Madison and Kryssi.
She was preceded in death by her father, Dennis Neff; and brother, David Neff.
Private family services will be held. Stout & Son Funeral Home, Russiaville, has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
