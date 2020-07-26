Laura Ashley McKay, 39, Kokomo, passed away at 11:50 am Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at her home. She was born February 16, 1981, in Kokomo, the daughter of Stephen & Janice (Carter) Ellis.
Laura attended Fuel Church. She loved her family, music, and helping others. She had worked for Snavely Machine in Peru and for General Motors making ventilators. Laura was a huge rebel with a huge heart.
Laura is survived by her father, Stephen (Karla) Ellis; mother, Janice Ellis; children, Dietzen Worland, Brandon McKay and Baze Small; siblings, Misty (J.P.) Nichols, Nate Ellis, Hannah Ellis and Sarah (Mikee) Ellis-Baez; nieces and nephews, Malori Nichols, Dylan, Cameron and Hazel Ellis, Alexis Ellis, Tyler Cottingham, and Ava Persinger, Andrew Ellis and Liani Baez; great-niece and great-nephew, Amara Stipe and Greyson Ellis.
Laura was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bob Carter, Carol Woodham and Jean Ellis; uncles, Steve Hedger and Joe Ellis; aunt, Debra Simpson; and nephew, Myles Persinger.
Funeral service will be held at 4:00 pm Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Friends may visit with family from 2-4 pm Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Laura’s memory to The Gilead House, www.gileadhousekokomo.org. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
