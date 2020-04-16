Larry Wayne Blake, 75, of Kokomo, IN passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020. He was born on June 24, 1944 the son of William and Lucille (Pace) Blake. On February 3, 1963 he married Carol Ann Horton who preceded him in death on December 8, 2015. On January 12, 2019 he married Gloria Jean Green who survives.
Larry retired from the City of Kokomo Parks Department after over 30 years of service. After retirement he delivered parts and dealer traded vehicles for Kokomo Auto World and parts delivery driver for Kokomo Auto Supply. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, camping, hunting and fishing. Larry enjoyed listening to country music and Elvis Presley. Larry was a member of New Beginning Christian Church.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Gloria Blake of Kokomo, IN; three children, Tammy (Jim) Roushar of Greentown, IN; Bill (Tangelina) Blake of Noblesville, IN; Tawnya (Dave) Unger of Lebanon, IN; grandchildren, Brooke (Shawn) Meals of Kokomo, IN; Dalton Blake; Delonie Blake both of Noblesville, IN; Zach Unger; Garrett Unger both of Lebanon, IN; three great grandchildren, Tanner Gragg , Sophia Carolynn Meals & Octavia Blake; sister, Sharon Ooley of Galveston, IN; step-children, Shannon Green of Morganfield, KY; Adam Green Carmi, IL and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and first wife.
Private arrangements are being handled by Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road, Kokomo, IN. www.sunsetmemorygarden.com