Larry T. King

Larry Thomas King, 58 of Tipton passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at home. He was born on February 27, 1963 in Tipton to Clifford & Sue (Jackson) King. Larry had also lived in Windfall and Sharpsville. He married Karen Griffin on November 14, 1982 and she survives.
Larry retired after 18 years of service at the Miami Correctional Facility to become an independent contractor and travel the country hauling campers. He was a graduate of Tri-Central High School, Class of 1981. He was a member of In His Image Church in Kokomo. Larry loved basketball and was an avid golfer. He also enjoyed playing crochet golf with his wife. They loved to travel. He was a former member of the Masons and was known for his jokes. Larry had a tremendous love for his family, especially his grandkids.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Karen King; his mother and step-father, Sue Kassel and Jerry of Kokomo; two children, Haley Lawson and husband Chad, Fairmount and Jake King and wife Steffanie of Elwood; one sister, Diana Krogulecki and husband John, Martinsville; two step-siblings, Jerry Kassel, Jr., Dumfries, Virginia and Tina Riley, Kokomo.
Larry also has six grandchildren, Ona Esarey, Andre Esarey, Gunner King, Aiden Scircle, Koen King and Xavier King.
A memorial service for Larry will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 30 at In His Image Church, 2940 E. 50 North, Kokomo with Pastor Brad Swain presiding. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Young-Nichols Funeral Home is honored to serve the King family.
Memorial contributions in Larry’s honor may be made to the American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, Illinois, 60674 or the Veterans of Foreign War.