Larry "Skipper" W. Smith Jr.

Larry Wayne Smith Jr. "Skipper", 52, of Kokomo, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Northwoods Village. He was born to the late Larry Wayne Smith Sr. and Karen (Cooksey) Garza on June 28, 1968 in Tipton.
Larry enjoyed listening to music, spending time outdoors, and spending time with family. He was a dedicated son, brother, and uncle. He loved his two dogs, Jack and Sugar Bear. He was a selfless person and never asked for much but he was always generous.
He was survived by his mother, Karen Garza and stepfather, Roy Garza; brothers, Archie (Laura) Smith and Ryan (Holly) Smith; aunt, Vickie (Mike) Hamilton; uncle, Kevin Cooksey; and four nieces and two nephews; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Wayne Smith Sr.; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
There will be a time of visitation for Larry on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service at 12:00 P.M. at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 South Webster Street, Kokomo. Facial masks are required and social distancing of 6 feet will be practiced. You may read Larry's obituary at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com to leave the family an online condolence.