Larry Ray Spradlin, 78, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on October 1, 2021. He was born on November 1, 1942 in Cynthiana, IN the son of Chester L. and Francis M. Spradlin (Lowe). On December 1, 1962 he married Diana Spradlin (Degler) who survives.
Throughout his life Larry enjoyed flying his Cessna 150 in his younger days, enjoyed making and solving brain teaser puzzles. More recently he enjoyed making crafts such as stained glass art and model airplanes. Larry was a true patriot that loved and appreciated his country. He and his wife also volunteered in the community on the Red Cross Disaster Team. Larry retired from Chrysler Corporation as a Journeyman Toolmaker after 38 years.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Diana Spradlin of Kokomo, IN; daughter, Kristina Suzanne Pebley (Cary) of Sparta, TN; son, Larry Ray Spradlin, II (Debbie) of Pensacola, FL; grandchildren, Nicholas Rule (Sarah); Josh Rule (Heidi); Logan Rule (Karin); Britinie Spradlin (Paris); Ryan Spradlin (Alisa); Kyle Spradlin (Paige); Chad Spradlin; great grandchildren, Zyla; Declan; Maeve; Ezra; Liejlani; Marley; Milo; Mason; brother, Joseph Spradlin; sister, Joyce Goodwin and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Dian Stevens
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday, October 8, 2021 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, Indiana 46902. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery Kokomo, Indiana. Visitation will be 11:00 PM - 2:00 PM Friday, October 8, 2021 at the funeral home. Memorial contribution can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or First Christian Church in Kokomo.