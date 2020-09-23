Larry Ray Dotson, 72, Kokomo, passed away at 1:47 pm Friday, September 18, 2020, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital. He was born July 25, 1948 to Everett and Helen (Baumgart) Dotson in Kokomo.
Larry was a 1966 graduate of Kokomo High School. He served in the United States Air Force from 1968-1974, obtaining the rank of Sergeant. He retired from H.E.B. grocery store after many years of service. Larry enjoyed watching sports on TV, listening to country music, and reading western and mysteries. He was considered a man who didn’t know a stranger. Larry also enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, and cooking.
Larry is survived by his children, Brandy (Daniel) Deason, and Tony (Dorothey Moore) Dotson; siblings, Sharon Pilat, Joyce (Ron) Cornelius, Nancy Alexander, Ramona Harris, and Cheryl (Jeff) McCartney; 2 grandchildren, Morgan, and Danielle; and several nieces and nephews.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, 5 siblings at birth, Michael Lee, Richard Lee, Everett Earl, Patricia Ann, and Pamela Sue; and sister, Alice Tyler.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville, with Pastor Ned Sutherland officiating. Military rites will be provided by the Kokomo VFW and United States Air Force. Friends may visit with the family 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home before the service. Cremation will take place after the funeral service. Inurnment will take place in Kempton Cemetery at a later date. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
