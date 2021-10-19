Larry L. Norris

An old farm neighbor and friend passed this week, too soon, well before any of us who loved him were ready to let him go. Like my brother Alan, who walked on a couple of years ago, Dennis Fuller was only 67 years old. We were farm boys together in the 1960s. We played softball during Vacation Bible School behind the church in Loyd, Wisconsin. We hunted mushrooms, fished and swam in Willow Creek, picked black berries and apples, wrestled and played football for Ithaca.