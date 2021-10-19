Larry L. Norris, 74 of Tipton died at 11:50 p.m. on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton. He was born in Kokomo on May 18, 1947 to Johnny and Mary M. (Snow) Norris. Larry married Sharon Norden on February 22, 1975. She preceded him in death on June 12, 2005.
Larry had moved about for awhile but always knew he would return to the Tipton area. He was a member of Market Road Fellowship Church in Tipton and had worked at the Saint Joseph Center as a cook, retiring in 2011. Larry earned his Bachelor of Science degree in education from Indiana University in 1970, and his Masters degree in 1972. He was very artistic, and especially enjoyed drawing. Larry was a very generous, caring person, and loved children. Larry’s love of animals showed as took good care of his Beagle dog.
Survivors include a sister, several nieces and nephews, and his neighbor and caregiver Sheila Howell.
Graveside funeral services will be held at Brookside Cemetery in Windfall at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, October 22. David Howell will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Friday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home.
Memorial donations in Larry’s memory may be made to Market Road Fellowship Church, 601 Market Road, Tipton, Indiana, 46072.
Larry’s caregivers and family would like the thank Miller’s Merry Manor for all the special care given to him.
Young-Nichols Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Norris family.