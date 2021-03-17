Larry L. Kirkman, 81, Kokomo, passed away at his home Tuesday March 9, 2021. He was born September 28, 1939, in Kokomo, the son of the late Vernis Sr. & Rachel (Poe) Kirkman. On July 26, 1980, at the home of the bride’s father, Lloyd Hainlen, in Converse, IN, he married Jennifer Hainlen who survives.
Larry was a 1957 graduate of Kokomo High School. He graduated in 1976 from Ball State University with a Bachelor of Science in Music Education with a Minor in Theory and Composition. Larry was a private studio music teacher for the last 61 years and was still teaching at the time of his death. He also worked as a postal carrier, Tri Central Assistant Band Director, repairman for Paige’s Music, and repairman for Sound of Music since 2005.
Larry started playing in the Kokomo Park Band when he was in high school and served as manager for the organization for 34 years. The Kokomo Park Band awarded him the Outstanding Service Award in 2009 and the Ross Dwiggins Award in July of 2014. He was currently serving as Manager Emeritus. He was a member of the Midnight Brass, American Federation of Musicians, Bluffton Street Fair Band beginning in 1957, and a former member and personnel manager for the Kokomo Symphony. Many of his former students have excelled in the music profession, including those who went on to earn a doctorate in music and now teach at the university level, members of top-level service bands, successful jazz performers, studio music teachers, and public school band directors. They are carrying on his legacy of musical excellence.
Along with his wife of 40 years, Jennifer, Larry is also survived by his children, Danette (Mike) Klopf, Longmont, Colorado and Larry Lee Kirkman, Parker, Colorado; 3 grandsons and 2 great-grandchildren; and special friends, Stacy Maugans, Barbara and Melvin Hobbs, Donna Warble, plus hundreds of former students and music co-workers.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Della (Charles) Wilson and Vernis Jr (Rosabelle) Kirkman; father-in-law, Lloyd Hainlen; dear friends in music, Steve Rhodes and Jerry Sox; and his beloved German Shepherds, Gus, Shatz and Krieger.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2-5 pm Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. A private funeral service will be available to all via webcast. A link will be available at the bottom of his obituary page at www.shirleyandstout.com beginning at 1 pm on Sunday. The burial will be in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery on Monday, March 22, 2021 at 10am. Memorial contributions may be made in Larry’s memory to the Kokomo Park Band, PO Box 6039, Kokomo, IN 46904-6039, the Kokomo Humane Society, 729 E Hoffer St, Kokomo, IN 46902, or Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Farms, 1841 Paynes Depot Rd., Georgetown, KY 40324. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
