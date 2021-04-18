Larry L. Amthauer

Larry Lee Amthauer of Kokomo, Indiana passed away peacefully on April 14th, 2021 at the age of 76.

Services will be held on Monday, April 19th, 2021 at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston, Indiana. Visitation will be held from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m., with funeral to follow at 12 p.m. Officiant Pastor Charlie Riley of Abundent Life Church will lead the service. Burial to follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Logansport, Indiana.

Larry Amthauer was born July 25th, 1944 in Logansport, Indiana to Mary (Leffert) and Otto Amthauer. As a young man, Larry attended Young America High School where he graduated in 1963, coincidentally that being the last class to graduate from Young America High School. Upon graduation Larry enlisted in the Army, serving for several years.

After his time serving in the Army, Larry’s professional endeavors included working at Chrysler in Kokomo for many years, before starting his own business, Amthauer Aluminum & Steel Siding. In 1980, he pursued a new business, ADI Screen Printing & Embroidery, the business he proudly ran until his passing.

Larry had great pride in his community, and loved to serve organizations close to his heart including the Blue Knights, American Legion Post 317, and Howard County Vietnam Veterans. He also attended Abundant Life Church.

As many know, Larry’s love in life was riding his Harley motorcycle. He took great pride in his bike and the friends he made while riding. He truly loved anything with wheels, spending his younger years drag racing, riding 4-wheelers in sand dunes and racing RC cars.

Larry loved his toys, but paramount to anything material in his life, were his pride and joy, his children Brad and Lauren. He whole-heartedly supported his children in the pursuit of their passions in life, most notably showing livestock. From youth to young adults, he towed them to sheep shows and sales across the country, and could always be found ringside beaming with pride. He was incredibly proud of the many accomplishments of both of his children, and even more so proud of the families each of them has built. He proudly displayed pictures of his grandchildren all over his home and office, and enjoyed following the activities they are involved in.

Larry cared deeply about his friends, and spent his free time meeting them for breakfast at numerous local hotspots. Sunday mornings were reserved for his dear friends Herb & Bertie David, catching up on the week’s happenings over coffee.

Larry is survived by his children Bradford (Robyn) Amthauer of Beaman, Iowa, Lauren (Matt) Gaines of Kokomo, grandchildren Stella and Sutton Amthauer, Landon & Owen Gaines, and companion Jean Barnhart. Larry is proceeded in death by his parents Mary and Otto Amthauer, and siblings George Amthauer, Genevieve Hardy, and Helen Brusich.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Larry Amthauer 4-H Memorial fund and sent to the Murray Weaver Funeral Home, 401 S. California St., Galveston, Indiana 46932.