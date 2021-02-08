Larry Joe Shirley, 68, of Kokomo, left this life on February 4, 2021 with his family by his side. Larry was born November 10, 1952, the son of Harold F. and Mary L. Shirley-Snodgrass.
Larry attended Haworth High School. After High School, he served his country in the United States Air Force from 1970 to 1974. He was a lifetime member of both the VFW Post #1152 and American Legion Post #9. Larry retired from Chrysler Corp after 30 years of service. He was a member the UAW #685. Larry was a member of the Southside Apostolic Church.
He was a proud father and grandfather. He is survived by a daughter and son, Crystal Parsley, of Ashland, KY and David Shirley, of Kokomo; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Phyllis (Ralph) Cooper, of Bringhurst, and Patty (Roger) Addison, of Kokomo; and four grandchildren, Chassidi, Tishawn, Tinesha, and Jaylynn, all of Kentucky.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Karen Fletcher.
Larry's family would like to thank Elara Caring Home Health Care with this heartfelt message to their caring staff. "There are no words to express our gratitude to the care of Larry. The staff was the most caring people and helped us through our most difficult time. Thank you for the outstanding job. Thank you!"
There will be a visitation for Larry on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 from 12:30 P.M. until the time of funeral service at 2:00 P.M., at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 South Webster Street, Kokomo, with Rev. Steve Addison officiating. Burial will follow at Albright Cemetery with full military rites performed by the United States Air Force and the VFW Post #1152 Military Rites Team. You may read Larry's obituary at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com to leave the family a condolence.