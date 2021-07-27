Larry Joe Fording Sr., 52, Kokomo, went home to be with his heavenly father on Sunday, July 25, 2021. Larry was born on September 18, 1968, to Jack Fording and the late Peggy (Summerfield) Renfro. On June 8, 2018, he married Donna (Arvin) England.
Larry loved the great outdoors, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and dancing. He was a member of the Grace Memorial Church. Larry was a loving husband and a great dad. He was loved by all of his grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He loved to be around his family and friends. He could put a smile on anyone’s face.
Larry is survived by his wife, Donna; children, Larry Joe (Lynsey) Fording Jr., Johnathon Fording, Carson Fording, James (Jada) Quirk, Whittney (Andrew Jarvis) Fording, Ashley (Jesse Shepard) Fording, Shawn (Allison Bowlin) Fording, Timothy Fording, Blane Johnson, Brooke Goliday, 18 grandchildren, 2 sisters and 5 brothers.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Peggy Renfro; stepfather, Melvin Renfro; brother, Paul Hammac, and special friend, Dalton Fisher.
Friends may visit with the family Monday, August 2, 2021, from 12-2 pm at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo, IN. 46902. Donations may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with final expenses. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
