Larry Joe Dillman, 77, of Kokomo, passed away at North Woods Village on Sunday, April 11, 2021. He was born March 4, 1944 to the late Donald Eugene Dillman and Colleen (Groves) Dillman.
Larry enjoyed playing the piano, painting, decorating cakes, and loved cooking. He spent most of his time with his loving family, going to church and looked forward to going out for “Coney’s”.
Surviving him is daughter; Cheryl Nash (Shane) son; Michael Dillman (June), brother; Rick Dillman (Pam), sister; Bonnie “Sue” Schorm, and grandchildren; Carmyn, Matthew, and Emma.
Preceding him in death are his parents and one brother; Joe Dillman.
Funeral services are scheduled for Larry at Parkview Mennonite Church; 1382 County Rd E 100 N, Kokomo, IN 46901 on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 12:30pm. with Pastor Frank Kandel officiating. Visitation will be prior from 10:30am to 12:30pm at the church. Burial will take place at Kokomo Memorial Park cemetery.