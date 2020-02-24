Larry James Forte, 70, Kokomo, died at 8:55 a.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Waterford Place Health Campus, surrounded by loving family. He was born July 30, 1949, in Kokomo, the son of Roland H. and Australia (Kirby) Forte. On May 11, 2018, he married the love of his life, Sarah E. Werbe Scott, and she survives.
Larry was a 1967 graduate of Kokomo High School and attended Indiana University Kokomo for two years. He served his country as a drill sergeant in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from 1968 to 1970 after which he served in the Indiana Army National Guard. He retired from Delco Electronics after 30 years of service where he was a production manufacturing supervisor. He previously had been employed at Golightly’s Clothing and in sales at Sears. His memberships included Mount Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church, Elks Lodge #429, American Legion Post #177, and the National Rifle Association.
He was well known for his grilling expertise especially the racks of ribs which he enjoyed doing for family and friends. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan. He was also a diehard supporter of IU Basketball.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Sarah Forte, are one daughter, Nkenge Ayanna (Charles) Glenn, Jr.; stepson, Christopher R. (companion Melissa Hays) Scott; grandchildren, Samantha, Samari and Samage Copprue, Shemiah and Shimani Forte, and Audrianna, Sydney, and Charles III Glenn; great-grandchildren, Levyticus James, Samar, Sa’Mea, and Samuel Copprue, Ahnesty, Onighia, Tshawn and Calais; children in love, Jivaughnde Gaillard, Kalesia Forte, and Olajuwon Hall; three brothers, Andre Forte, Dana (Tami) Forte and Karl Patrick Forte; two sisters, Rolanda (Larry) Smith and Sarita (Moses) Mickens; several nieces and nephews; and a special cousin, Boyd Kirby.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Larry J. Forte, Jr.; one brother, Shawn Forte; two sisters, Lillian Hardy and Karla Patricia Gardner.
For Larry’s nineteen day journey, the family would like to thank Dr. Eric Tuchscherer, Southern Care Hospice nurse Tess, nurse Joan Jeffries and the staff of Waterford Place Health Campus, and forever friends, Cheryl, Kim and Bambi Martin.
Funeral services celebrating Larry’s life will be at Noon on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Mount Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church, 1599 E. Sycamore, Kokomo, with Pastor Lonnie E. Anderson, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Crown Point Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Army and the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team. Friends may call at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo, from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church, the Kokomo Humane Society, the Howard County American Cancer Society or the American Diabetes Association. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Larry's family, please visit our floral section.