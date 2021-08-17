Larry Gene Woods, 80, Kokomo, passed away Tuesday August 10, 2021, at his home. He was born April 16, 1941, in Princeton, IN, the son of the late Herman and Dorothy (Kirby) Woods. On October 5, 1960, he married Elizabeth P. Roler, and she preceded him in death on August 3, 2020.
Larry retired from Haynes International after 30 years of service. He worked on furnaces and wire drill during his time there. Larry was a homebody but loved spending time with his family. He also enjoyed doing yard work and repairing cars.
Larry is survived by his children, Cindy (Chris) Sullivan, Tena Eaves, Shannon (John) Holmes, Robbie (Lori) Woods; siblings, Nancy Smith, Joe Woods; sister-in-law, Amanda Woods, Linda (Gary) Meeks; stepsiblings; several grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents, Herman and Dorothy Woods; wife, Elizabeth (Roler) Woods; son, Larry L. Woods; brother, Pat Woods; and brother-in-law, Max Roler.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Guardian Angel Hospice and the nurses at Howard Community Hospital for the care Larry received.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 am to 1 pm Thursday August 19, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville, IN 46979. Funeral service will begin at 1 pm on Thursday at the funeral home, with Pastor Jeff Evans officiating. Contributions may be made in Larry’s memory to the American Heart Association, 6500 Technology Center Dr Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.