Larry D. Williams, 68, Kokomo, passed away at 10:25 am Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at his home. He was born June 15, 1953 in Logansport, IN, the son of the late Vernon and Edith (Sacks) Williams. On September 19, 1975, he married Sally Waterson at Morning Star Church, and she survives.
Larry was a 1971 graduate of Tri-Central High School. He retired from the City of Kokomo after 12 years of service as a master mechanic. Larry enjoyed sprint car racing, fishing, and hunting at the cabin in southern Indiana.
In addition to his wife Sally, Larry is survived by his three daughters, Kiley (Charlie) Sarver, Charity (Stacy) Thompson, and Sarah (Chris) Hunter; grandchildren, Joseph Williams, Harper Thompson, Casey Thompson, Lacey Thompson, Bailey (Shane) London, Jacob Sarver, Cameron Sarver, Easton Hunter, Chace Hunter, Christopher Hunter, Austin Hunter, and Cayden Hunter; great-grandchildren, Logan Williams, Weylon Thompson, Italeigh Thompson, Lalen Spence, and Weslyn Hunter; brother, Steve (Jeannie) Williams; and best friend, Ryan McClish.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, and twin brother, Gary (Donna) Williams.
Cremation has been entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Homes & Crematory. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
