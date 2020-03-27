Larry Alan Hensler, 83, Kokomo, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital Kokomo. He was born September 28, 1936 in Miami County to Lucius B. and Vera C. Hensler.

In 1954 Larry graduated from Eastern High School. He served in the United States Marine Corp. from 1955 to 1959.

On October 24, 1959 Larry married the love of his life Barbara Sosbe, whom he met at Indiana Beach. She preceded him in death on December 18, 2018.

He was a loving husband, father, grandpa and great-grandpa. Larry retired from Delco in 1995 as an electrician with 31+ years of service. After retiring from Delco, Larry worked part-time maintenance for the Greencreek Apartments in Greentown. Larry was a lifelong farmer in Howard and Miami Counties.

Larry was a member of Jerome Christian Church. He was a 50+ member and two-time past Master of the Greentown Masonic Lodge #341 and a member and past Patron of the Order of the Eastern Star #195. Larry was a former president of the Mast-Hensler Cemetery Association. He was also a member of the Scottish Rite Valley Indianapolis, Kokomo York Rite, Murat Shrine Temple, Kokomo Shrine Club, and UAW. Larry was a longtime volunteer for We Care and grew sweet corn for the benefit of We Care for many years.

Those surviving Larry are four children, Brent Hensler, Rochester; Janine (Ed) Hamock, North Ft. Myers, Florida; Bruce Hensler, Kokomo; and Jennifer Eshelman, Kokomo; four grandchildren, Meghan (Kristin) Paret, Rotonda, Florida; Ryan Horner (fiancé, Megan), Avon; Stephanie (Justin) Mayes, Clinton, Tennessee; and Eli Hensler, Rochester; great-grandson Blake Mayes; three sisters, Sharon Gritton, Lynn (Tom)Pratt, and Janis (Richard) Crume; brother-in-law Larry Myers; and twelve nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; sisters, Shirley Clouser and Joyce Myers; brothers-in-law, James Gritton and Gene Clouser; and son-in-law Dean Eshelman.

Due to the recent outbreak of coronavirus and recommendations from public health officials, a celebration of Larry’s life will be held later. A private family service will be on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown, with Pastor John Newman officiating. Burial will be in the Mast-Hensler Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greentown Masonic Lodge #341 Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 341, Greentown, IN 46936 or We Care, 519 N. Main Street, Kokomo, IN 46901.

Hasler & Stout 112 E. Main St Greentown assisted the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com.