Larry A. Widner, 80, of Logansport, IN passed away on December 9, 2020. He was born on February 4, 1940 in Delphi, IN the son of Marion and Claudia (Bouldin) Widner. He married Cena (Turpin) Widner who preceded him in death. Larry was a graduate of Logansport High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired from Chrysler after 35 years of service. Larry also worked at Rural King in Logansport, IN for 15 years. He was an avid race fan and enjoyed watching NASCAR, Indy cars and sprint racing. Surviving relatives include two sons and one daughter, Brad Widner (Sami) of Galveston, IN; Warren Widner (Jody) of Logansport, IN; Missy Turner (Patrick) of Ft. Wayne, IN; brothers, Terry Widner (Martha) of Kokomo, IN; Jerry Widner of Winamac, IN; sister, Sherry Nichols (Eric) of Logansport, IN; seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and sister-in-law Sharon Widner. Public visitation will be on Monday, December 14, 2020 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road, Kokomo, IN 46902. Entombment will be at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. A private funeral service has been arranged. www.sunsetmemorygarden.com
