La'Nora E. (Martin) Lowe

La’Nora E. Lowe, 92, Kokomo, passed away at 5:05 pm Sunday, January 24, 2021, at Wellbrooke of Kokomo. She was born June 3, 1928, in Norton, Virginia to William P. Martin & Sally Stapleton.
La’Nora worked for the Copper Kettle Restaurant, the Norton Hotel, and The Royal Laundry, all in Norton, Virginia. In the 1950’s, La’Nora sang country music at local radio stations in Virginia and Tennessee. She moved to Indiana in 1959, where with a 4th grade education, she worked at Turner's T.V. Repair for about 12 yrs. While she babysat and took in laundry/ironing to raise 6 children on her own. Her greatest accomplishments were being a loving mother and grandmother!
La’Nora is survived by her children, Gary Martin, Jimmy Goodenough, Kathryn Dillon, Crystal (Greg) Miller and Earl (Crystal) Lowe; grandchildren, Koko Brake, Laura Miller, Sean Martin, Tawny (Rick) Addison, Holly Lanning, Heather Warner, Joshua Dillon, Vashti Dillon, Tosha (Janzen) Wimmer, LaToya (Andy) McNew, Christy Johnson, Geremy (Angie) Miller, Matt (Jessica) Miller, Sarah Miller, Jerremy (Kori) King, Constance Marner, Jayden Bailey, Andrew Lowe, Isabella Lowe and Eli Lowe, along with 34 great-grandchildren.
She left a legacy!!
La’Nora was preceded in death by her parents; and her son, Jay P. Lowe.
Visitation for friends will be from 4-7 pm Friday, January 29, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Private funeral service will be held with Pastor Paul Enochs officiating. Burial will follow in Kokomo Memorial Park Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
