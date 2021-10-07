Lane A. Lindsley, 75 of Kokomo passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 6:05 p.m. at Ascension St. Vincent – Kokomo. Lane was born in Maricopa County, Arizona on April 7, 1946. Her parents were Farr & Melba (Hamblin) Whiting. She married Ron Lester and he preceded her in death.
Lane had retired as a 911 Dispatcher for Apache County, Arizona. She was a member of the Mormon Church. Lane loved working crossword puzzles and going for walks. She enjoyed watching hummingbirds and butterflies, watching game shows on TV and spending as much time as possible with her children and grandchildren.
Lane is survived by her three children, Sheila Lester, Kokomo, Raynell Burdick and husband David, Concho, Arizona and Jeffry Castleberry of Kokomo; four grandchildren, Christopher Lester, Colby Valdez, Caden Castleberry and Jasper Smith. Lane was preceded in death by all six of her siblings.
No services are planned. Young-Nichols Funeral Home is assisting the Lindsley family with Lane’s arrangements.