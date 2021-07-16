LaDonna Marie Sams, 47, Kokomo, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021. She was born in Kokomo on September 3, 1973 to Dallas and Linda (Forrester) Sams.
LaDonna was a graduate of Kokomo High School. She enjoyed painting, drawing, and crafting, as well as playing pool and darts. She loved attending concerts, especially Metallica.
LaDonna is survived by her son, Scott Pearson; siblings, Tim (Cyndi) Sams and Dallas (Brenda) Sams, Jr.; nieces and nephews, Ashli (Smitte) Walker, Andru (Kayla) Sams, Kayla Sams, Christian (Beverly) Sams; and great nieces, Brynlee Sams and Qorlana Walker.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a nephew, Austin.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted with Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to assist with funeral expenses. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.
