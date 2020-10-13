Kylie Danyelle Cox, 26, Kokomo, passed from this world at 9:10 pm Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Community North Hospital in Indianapolis. She was born to Shan Cox and Stephanie Gross-Cox on June 21, 1994.
Surviving in addition to her parents are 2 sons, Rylen & Ethan Lemay; brother, Kameron Cox; aunts & uncles, Wendy & Travis Watters, Travis & Melissa Dryer, Sean Cox, and Tracey Novinger, all of Kokomo; grandparents, Rick & Judy Dryer, Kokomo, Brenda Graves, Cassville, and Darryl & Diana Gross, Louisiana; great-grandparents, Ervil & Betty Gross, Oakford; father of Kylie’s sons, Mason Lemay; best friend, Nick Voorhis; and several cousins.
Special thanks to Aunt Wendy for all you have done.
Kylie was preceded in death by her grandfather, Jack Cox.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Jesus Apostolic Faith Church, 408 E. Jackson Street, Galveston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made at the service for Kylie’s sons or on Facebook at go fund me Kylies boys, Ethan and Rylens fundraiser. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with cremation. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
