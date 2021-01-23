Kylie Danielle Mathews, 32, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on January 19, 2021. She was born on June 9, 1988 in Kokomo, IN the daughter of Dianne Baer (Nordman) and Robin Mathews.
Kylie was a loving mother of two young beautiful children, a daughter, a sister, and a true friend. She gave so much to others even when she didn't have for herself. She is our angel and now she will be an angel to so many others through the selfless act of organ and tissue donation. We miss her so much, but we know she is waiting for us in heaven and is looking over us.
Surviving relatives include her mother, Dianne Baer; son, Preston Arreola; daughter, Sofia Mathews; sister, Ashley Campbell (Matt); brother, Charles Baer; father, Robin Mathews; niece, Crosley Campbell; nephew, Ryan Huff; grandparents, Johnson and Carol Nordman; aunts and uncles, Timothy and Beth Nordman all of Kokomo, IN; Shawn and Christine Mickelson of Noblesville, IN.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, Indiana 46902. Visitation will be 12:00 - 2:00 PM Saturday, January 30, 2021 at the funeral home. Online guest book at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.