Kylen Anthony Handy, 3 months old, of Kokomo, went to be with Jesus on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 6:39 am, at Community Howard Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. He was born to Harrison Nolan Anthony Handy and Stephanie Nichole Reece on May 4, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Kylen loved his father and mother very much. He lit up, every time they came in the room. Kylen enjoyed listening to music such as Jesus Loves Me, This Little Light of Mine, and You Are My Sunshine. He loved making noises and "talking" to his family. Kylen loved to eat and watch his baby projector.
Surviving family are his loving parents, Stephanie Reece and Harrison Nolan Anthony Handy; maternal grandparents, Ramon (Alicia) Reece, and Christina (Brandon Salinas) Gordon; paternal grandparents, Harold Scott (Jaime) Handy, and Jamie (Seth) Graber; maternal great-grandfathers, Ray Reece and Raynaldo Salinas; maternal great-grandparents, Thomas (Alice) Gordon; maternal great-grandmother, Julia Corsair; paternal great-grandmother, Susan Howlette; aunts and uncles, Taylor Reece, Ramon Reece III, Gabrielle Reece, Docker Reece, Makayla Gordon, Brooklyn Gordon, Harold Nicholas Scott Handy, Ethan Graber, Draeden Graber, and Troy (Annah) Wethington; many great aunts and uncles; and many cousins.
Preceded in death is his maternal great-grandmother, Laverne Wallace; and paternal great-grandfather, Harold Otis Handy; maternal great great-grandparents, Delbert (Betty) Dusky, Juanita Coleman, Lockert Coleman, Etta Reece and Ora (Ethel) Hoaks.
There will be a time of visitation for Kylen on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 11:00 am until the time of service at 1:00 pm, at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 South Webster Street, Kokomo. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. You will be required to wear facial masks and social distancing will be practiced. You may make memorial contributions to Kylen's memorial fundraiser at https://www.gofundme.com/f/kylen-handy-funeral-amp-memorial-fundraiser