Kurtis “Kurt” Andrew Craig, 43, Russiaville, passed away after a bout with cancer at 4:25 am Sunday May 2, 2021 at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. He was born in Kokomo on July 26, 1977, the son of Kenneth L. Craig and Alicia M. Clark.
Kurt was a 1995 graduate of Western High School. After graduating, he attended Vincennes University for two years. He worked as a truck driver for Davis Mail Services. Kurt was an outdoorsman and enjoyed boating, camping, and fishing trips to Tennessee. He was a classic car enthusiast, loved his Harley motorcycles and his horses. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Peru Moose Lodge, and lifetime member of the National Rifle Association. He was a member of Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, the church where he was baptized.
He is survived by his father, Kenneth L. Craig; brother, Keith (Tina Fivecoate) Craig; uncles, James A. Craig, Rick Clark; aunts; Judy (Mark) Zook, Carol Clark, Bev Clark (Mark); cousins, Matthew (Kristen) Craig, Mark A. Craig, Andrea (Ian) Benedict, Kristen (William) Burkhart, P.J Clark, Delaney Clark, and Richard Clark.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Alicia (Clark) Craig; grandparents, Raymond Keith (Phyllis Jean) Craig, Richard E. (Luella J.) Clark.
Kurt’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Ascension- St. Vincent, Howard Regional Community, Dr. Nuss, Dr. Moore, Dr. Sheridan and his compassionate co-workers and neighbors for the care he received. He valued their close relationships dearly.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 1 to 3 pm Friday May 7, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St. Russiaville, IN 46979. Funeral service will begin at 3 pm on Friday at the funeral home, with Chaplain Dan Hopkins officiating. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Kurt’s memory to the American Cancer Society, 5635 W. 96th St. Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
To send flowers to Kurtis "Kurt" Andrew Craig's family, please visit our floral store.