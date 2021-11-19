Kurt Karl Keller, 53, of Kokomo, passed away on November 12, 2021 at Community Howard Hospital. He was born on June 12, 1968 to Betty Ann (Walker) Keller and Jackie Lee Keller Sr. in San Diego, CA.
Kurt graduated from Kokomo High School with the class of 1986. He attended Ivy Tech, receiving and Electrical certificate. Kurt enlisted into the United States Navy in 1986 when he was 17. He was a Boiler Technician during his time. He was honorably discharged in 1990 after serving his country for nearly five years. Later he enlisted into the Army National Guard, where he was medically discharged after three years of service. Kurt enjoyed fishing and camping, watching Nascar, Football, and enjoyed spending time with his family and his constant companion, Leo, his fur buddy.
Surviving him is his mother, Betty Ann Keller; children, Korey Keller, Kasey Keller (Spencer), and Karah Chase (Dustin); grandchildren, McKynzie Chase, Kaelyn Chase, and Zephyr Keller; siblings, Jackie Lee Keller Jr. (Karen), Kim Acord (Rick), and Tracy Gibson (Byron); his lifelong friends, Scott Netzley and Dennis and Mamie Bradford; and many loving family members.
Preceding him in death is his father Jackie Lee Keller Sr.
A gathering of friends and family will be held at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center Webster Chapel on Friday, November 19, 2021 from 11am to 1pm. A Celebration of life will follow at 1pm. Burial will be held at Albright cemetery with the Kokomo VFW 1152 and the U.S. Navy presenting Military Honors.
If you wish to leave a donation in Kurt's memory, please do so towards Tunnel To Towers Foundation, an organization helping Veterans families.